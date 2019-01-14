Portsmouth help devoted pensioner to attend Blackpool match after injury

LOYAL fan, Iris Huntington, was able to attend Pompey’s game against Blackpool thanks to the efforts of the club.

It was not a great start to new year for Iris after she slipped and broke her leg in a fall at home. After missing the last three home games through injury, Iris, who turns 80 this week, was determined to be there to support the team’s quest for promotion.

‘I have been a season ticket holder in the same seat for the last 20 years. After falling on the stairs I have been in plaster. I was really disappointed to miss the Sunderland game. I now have a protective boot on my leg but I need to use a wheelchair as I can’t climb the stairs in the stand,’ explained Iris.

After hearing of her plight, Pompey came to the rescue in providing a free ticket for the disabled section of the ground and a complimentary ticket for her son to accompany her .

‘We even got a free hot chocolate at half-time. The only disappointment was the result,’ said Iris.