Portsmouth hotel picks its good cause for 2019

CHARITY Football for Cancer has received a welcome boost from a Portsmouth hotel.

Village Hotel Club in North Harbour has chosen the Portsmouth-based charity as its partner for 2019.

The charity holds yearly knockout football tournaments, as well as a range of other sporting events, such as boxing, darts and golf.

Through these events it raises funds for families coping with cancer, as well as supporting charities including the Rowans Hospice, Rosemary Foundation and Naomi House.

Village Hotel Club Portsmouth will provide each and every member of the 25 teams signed up to this year’s football tournament the opportunity to train at the hotel’s gym.

Hotel manager Michael Horner said: ‘We truly admire the work Football for Cancer does for our community and are thrilled to help the teams get in shape.