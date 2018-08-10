Portsmouth Kite Festival 2018: When are the best kites flying and what’s going on throughout the weekend 

Have your say

The skies over Southsea are set to be filled with a range of different kites this weekend.

It is that time of year again, the Portsmouth Kite Festival is returning to the city for the 27th time.

Kites flying during the 2017 Portsmouth Kite Festival. Picture: Mick Young

Organised by Portsmouth City Council and The Kite Society of Great Britain it will take place over two days this weekend on Southsea Common.

This year’s theme is ‘Kites and Art' and there will be hundreds of different kites flying through the air throughout the duration of the event.

The Portsmouth Kite Festival is actually one of the 23 largest events of its kind in the world - and hopes to have kite flyers from around the globe attending.

One of the kites from 2017 kite festival. Picture: Mick Young

Here is all you need to know about timings and what's going on at the festival this weekend.

When is it taking place?

The Portsmouth Kite Festival will take place on Saturday, August 11, and Sunday, August 12.

There will be events and kite flying activities between 10.30am and 5.30pm on both days.

You won't want to miss the kite festival this weekend. Picture: Mick Young

Where is it taking place?

The kite festival will be held on Southsea Common.

What is going on?

The two days of the festival will have a number of exciting and varied displays. The Theme for 2018 is ‘Kites and Art’.

The Brighton Kite Flyers fly a string of 60 kites. Picture: Mick Young

We also have a range of other displays such as:

- Synchronised multi line kite ballet including Championship winners

- Artistic kite displays

- Giant cartoon kites

- Quad line kite displays set to music

- Japanese fighting kites.

- Altitude sprint

- Showcase of individual kite artists and fliers who are attending this year

- .... And more.

On site will be a number of specialist kite traders, food traders, craft stalls, and children’s entertainment.

Here is the full schedule for both days

10.30am – Altitude Sprint—Race against time to be the highest kite in the sky.

10.40am – Flying Fish and Fenix Pair. Pairs dual line ballet routines to music.

11.00am – Art Kites—The opportunity to see some of the artistic kites from our invited guests.

11.20am – Meet the Revolution Kite Teams—The Decorators, Amalgamation, Dunstable Downs Old Gents and Viento Sur. Watch the displays of synchronised Quad Line flying set to music.

11.50am – Drum Kites. Box kites—can we build a flying wall?

12.05pm – Team Spectrum—Father and Son team Bryan and Carl Wright with many dual line routines including “One Man—Three Kites”

12.20pm – George Peters and Melanie Walker. Kites from the Airworks Studio—truly flying art. Flown by George, Melanie and friends.

12.40pm – Carl Robertshaw. A master dual line and quad line kite flier.

12.50pm – Black and White Kites.

1.05pm – Meet the Revolution Kite Teams—The Decorators, Amalgamation, Dunstable Downs Old Gents and Viento Sur. Watch the stunning displays of synchronised Quad Line flying set to music.

1.30pm – Art Kites—Another opportunity to see some of the spectacular kites from some of our invited guests.

1.50pm – Mass launch of kites with long flowing tails.

2pm – Meet the kite fliers. A chance for the public to interact with the invited guests and fly some of their kites.

2.20pm – Flying Fish and Fenix Pair. Pairs dual line ballet routines to music.

2.35pm – Edo Kites—Japanese traditional kites made from modern materials.

2.50pm – Team Spectrum—Father and Son team Bryan and Carl Wright with many dual line routines including “One Man—Three Kites”

3.05pm – Steve Brockett. Kites designed and made the artist. Fantastical flying art. Flown by Steve and friends.

3.25pm – Sports Team And Competitive Kites celebrating 30 years of sports kites showing the history and development of these dual line kites.

4.00pm – Sweet Drop—for the children. Catch the sweets as they drop from a kite.

4.15pm – Spirit and Angel Fly—these ethereal kites provide a moment to reflect and remember.

4.30pm – Rokkaku Challenge Japanese style fighting kites battle in the sky for supremacy

4.40pm – Multi-line flying. Another opportunity to see both the two line and four line teams. Decorators, Amalgamation, Dunstable Downs Old Gents, Viento Sur, Flying Fish, Fenix Pair, Team Spectrum.

5.30pm – Festival Close and Free Flying (Sunday prize giving)