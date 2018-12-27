Portsmouth man arrested after medical bag is stolen from ambulance on Christmas Day

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested following the theft of a medical response bag from an ambulance in Portsmouth on Christmas Day.

Paramedics reported the bag stolen at 5.48pm on Tuesday, December 25, when the ambulance was responding to a call at an address on All Saints Road.

Police have this afternoon announced that a 41-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44180477491.

The city’s leaders and people on social media vented their anger at the theft.

An appeal by South Central Ambulance Service over Facebook yesterday has since been shared almost 11,000 times.