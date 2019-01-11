Portsmouth man charged for breaking into Whiteley home and stealing owner's cars

Have your say

A MAN who broke into a house in Whiteley before stealing the owner's cars has been charged with burglary.

Liam Barry Whittaker was charged following an investigation by police into the burglary on Hanoverian Way just after midnight on January 10.

Hanoverian Way, Whiteley. Google Maps

The 25-year-old, of Bedford Street. Portsmouth, is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

Officers recovered one of the vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, later that day and arrested two men in connection with the incident.

A 32-year-old man from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing into locating the other stolen vehicle, a blue Ford Focus with registration FH15 YMO.

Enquiries are ongoing into four other incidents that occurred between 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 9 and 1.15am on Thursday, January 10.

• A resident of Brabant Close in Whiteley reported their door handle had been tried.

• A resident in Danube Drive in Swanwick reported their door handle had also been tried and saw two men try to break into their car.

• A resident in Persian Drive in Whiteley had their car broken into and had a hat stolen.

• A resident in Calabrese Way in Swanwick had their garage broken into.

A police spokesman said: ‘Neighbourhood officers have been carrying out extra patrols in the area.

‘If you have any information that could assist or if you live in this area and have any private CCTV call 101 and quote 44190010773.

‘Report anyone suspicious to 101 or 999 if it’s happening now.’