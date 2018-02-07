Portsmouth man fined £2,000 for dumping waste next to 'no fly-tipping' sign

Have your say

A MAN who dumped rubbish next to a 'no fly-tipping' sign has been ordered to pay more than £2,000.

Christopher McGee, 41, of Fifth Street, Buckland, pleaded guilty to fly-tipping, failing to produce a waste carrier licence and failing to produce waste transfer notes.

The waste dumped by Christopher McGee in Airport Service Road. He was prosecuted by Portsmouth City Council

He dumped the rubbish in Airport Service Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, and was reported to Portsmouth City Council in March last year.

He was prosecuted by the council for three offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Portsmouth magistrates fined McGee £756 and ordered him to pay £1,194 costs to the council with a £75 victim surcharge.

Councillor Rob New, cabinet member for environment and community safety, said: 'We're pleased that we were able to secure a successful prosecution and fine.

'Fly-tipping is illegal and costs the council in time and waste disposal, but is often difficult to prove and bring to trial so we're happy with this outcome.'

The rubbish McGee dumped included a gas cylinder, fridge, furniture, branches and drawers.