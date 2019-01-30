Portsmouth men have the biggest feet in the country according to new study 

A NEW study has found that men in our city have the biggest feet in the country.

The research also found that males in Portsmouth have the second-largest waistline in the UK.

Men in Portsmouth have the biggest feet in the country according to a study. Picture: Shutterstock

The Sizing up the UK study was carried out over three years by Suits Direct and analysed more than 60,000 sales from the suit retailer.

It found that men in Portsmouth have the biggest feet in the country.

Researchers found that 65 percent of men from Pompey are above the UK’s average shoe size of 10.

In second-place was Nottingham with 61 per cent, followed by Glasgow with 57 per cent, Plymouth with 55 per cent and Oxford 54 per cent.

However the study also found that men from Portsmouth have the second-largest waistline in the country, with an average size of 37.9 inches.

Swansea men have the largest waistline with an average of 38.5 inches, followed by Aberdeen (37.4 inches) and Plymouth (37.4 inches), Bristol (37.3 inches), Chelmsford (37.3 inches) and Norwich (37.3 inches).

Portsmouth men also had the second largest chests with 76 per cent above the national average size of 42 inches, behind Swansea once again where the figure was 79 per cent.

While men in Southampton have some of the shortest legs in the country, coming in second with 27 per cent of men shorter than average.

READ MORE: Portsmouth photographer Sheila Mackey shows us her love of Eastney

The study also revealed what the most popular style choices were, including the UK’s favourite suit colour. Twenty percent of the country selected navy as their colour of choice for jackets, followed by grey with 19.5 percent and blue 19 percent.

The UK’s most-popular trouser colour choice was also navy with the shade taking up 20.5 per cent of sales, followed by grey at 20 per cent and blue 19 per cent.

And black shoes are the shoe colour of choice with 44 per cent of the country opting for them ahead of tan, the second-biggest seller, at 29 per cent.

READ MORE: Heavy snow forecast for parts of Hampshire as Met Office warn of travel disruption

A spokesperson for Suit Direct said: ‘The research shows that the UK’s shapes are changing with taller and bigger men becoming the norm, but this means that some men are missing out on finding their clothing because of sizing restrictions.

‘We’re keen to promote our range of suits which fit a variety of shapes and sizes, from slim and skinny fit to big and tall.

‘Suit Direct are committed to providing men more options, brands and fashion choices that they might not get elsewhere.'