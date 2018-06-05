Portsmouth MP calls on government to help fund tower block safety work

THE MP for Portsmouth South is calling on the government to help Portsmouth City Council with the scale and cost of making Leamington House and Horatia House safe.

By spring 2019, all residents living in both of the city tower blocks will have to leave their homes, after reports on the structures of both buildings showed weaknesses in the concrete used to construct them.

Stephen Morgan MP

Fears have been raised over the buildings’ abilities to absorb shock from a major incident like a gas explosion.

Stephen Morgan MP, said: ‘What is crucial now is that the government steps up and assists the council with the scale and cost of this project.

‘I’ll be seeking government backing and support on behalf of residents.’

He added: ‘I have been fully briefed on the programme by the council’s senior management team and will remain updated as it progresses.

‘I’ve already made a number of suggestions regarding support for families affected.

‘If any residents have any doubts at all about what they should be doing or what will be happening I urge them to contact the council using the dedicated email or helpline.’

Portsmouth City Council has answered a series of questions about what exactly is wrong with both tower blocks and the risk of any explosions.