Portsmouth MP starts all-party rail group to tackle commuter issues in Commons

AN MP has launched a new all-party parliamentary group on rail operator South Western Railway in the House of Commons.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has joined with MPs from across the south west to focus on issues affecting travellers and commuters.

The group will work across parties to hold rail bosses to account and stand up for passengers.

Stephen will serve as vice-chair alongside fellow MPs Alan Mak (Havant), Steve Brine, Maria Miller and chair Ed Davey.

Stephen said: ‘I’m pleased to join colleagues from across the political spectrum to improve rail services for people in Portsmouth.

‘I’ll continue to listen to and fight for our commuters.