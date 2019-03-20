Portsmouth mum ‘cross’ that kids have learnt swear words after graffiti vandals spray expletives over cars 

A MOTHER-OF-TWO was left horrified after her children read swear words that had been sprayed on cars in Portsmouth after a spate of vandalism last night.

Samantha John was walking her two children to Flying Bull Academy in Buckland when she came across a number of cars throughout North End, Copnor and Buckland covered in swear words.

She said: ‘Having a nearly eight-year-old and a nearly-five-year-old who's able to read asking me what '[****]’ means was not the greatest start to the day

I saw at least six cars on route taking my children to school and I see a lot of children from various schools use that route.’

Streets targeted included Powerscourt Road, Stirling Street and Queens Road.

Samantha added: ‘I've bubble-wrapped my children as much as I can so learning swear words from from vandalism makes me very cross.’