Portsmouth named one of top holiday destinations in the world for 2019

A newspaper has named Portsmouth as one of the top destinations to visit in the world this year.

The Guardian picked our city as one of the 40 best places to go on holiday across the globe in its 2019 hotlist.

Portsmouth appeared on the list along with places such as Japan, Singapore, Madeira, Lyon, New York and the Grand Canyon.

With the forthcoming D-Day 75th anniversary celebrations highlighted as a reason to visit the South Coast city in 2019.

The Guardian wrote: ‘The focus of the D-day landings 75th anniversary will be on Normandy, but Portsmouth will be commemorating its part in the invasion that marked the beginning of the end of the second world war.

‘Events taking place from 5-9 June have yet to be confirmed but are likely to include a drumhead ceremony (drums draped with military colours were used in frontline religious services) and fly-pasts at Southsea Common.’

The newspaper also recommend visiting the D-Day Story on Clarence Esplanade in Southsea, which re-opened after a £5 million revamp last year.