Portsmouth neighbours scoop £13,000 between them after Postcode Lottery win

TWELVE people in Portsmouth have won thousands of pounds between them after winning the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Eleven residents living on Wesley Grove, Hilsea, have netted £1,000 each, while the 12th has doubled their prize to £2,000 thanks to playing with two tickets.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt offered her congratulations to the winners, and said: ‘There’s nothing better than seeing neighbours win together, so to have 12 winners on one street is just amazing!

‘Well done to everyone who picked up a prize in Portsmouth – I hope they all enjoy treating themselves with the cash!’

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charity. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £301m to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One good cause close to the winners that players have supported is John Pounds Community Trust, in Portsmouth, which received £15,000 last year to run a gardening project.