Portsmouth nightclub Pryzm installs metal detectors to improve safety

A Portsmouth nightclub has introduced a metal detector - which revellers say makes going in feel like ‘border control’.

Pryzm, on Stanhope Road, near Portsmouth and Southsea train station, has only implemented the security measure in recent weeks.

The nightclub, which calls itself the ‘biggest’ in the city, opened in June last year.

Pryzm says the move to introduce a metal detector is not a ‘reflection’ of the club and that the security measure have been installed at a number of other Pryzms around the country.

Read More: New Portsmouth nightclub to open its doors

A spokeswoman for The Deltic Group, operators of Pryzm, said: ‘It isn’t a requirement of our licence or a reflection on our clubs and bars which are largely incident-free, but our customers like them and it improves safety, so we have decided to put metal detectors in a number of our venues.’

However Pryzm’s metal detector has been criticised by some clubbers on social media.

Frankie Tazewell wrote on Twitter: ‘Getting into Pryzm is like going through airport customs.’

Echoing this, Harvey Binding tweeted: ‘You have to go through border control to get into Pryzm now.’

Read More: Portsmouth nightclub to ban use of plastic straws

Pryzm opened its doors on June 16, 2017, and created 75 new jobs in the city when it arrived.

Earlier this year the nightclub banned the use of plastic straws in an attempt to make it a greener venue.

Have you been to Pryzm since the metal detectors were installed? We want to know what you think about the decision. Does it make you feel safer or is it not worth the hassle?

Email Matt.Mohan-Hickson@thenews.co.uk to share your views.