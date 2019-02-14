WRAPPED up in a warm blue coat and wearing a long skirt, this elderly woman braves the cold winter night to feed the homeless.

The mysterious white-haired Good Samaritan passes out hot mugs of soup from her shopping trolley to those living on the street in Southsea’s bustling Albert Road.

This was the moment an elderly woman was recorded handing out food to those on the street. She has since become an internet sensation. Photo: Charlie Franks

Now, her selfless act of kindness has been caught on camera and shared on social media, becoming a viral hit.

It’s led to calls to find the woman, who is understood to volunteer most nights in the city to help the poor, and reward her for her kindness.

Passing plumber Charlie Franks recorded the 27 second-long clip, which has since been shared more than 1,500 times on Facebook and viewed thousands more times.

Speaking on Facebook last night, the 40-year-old wrote: This absolute legend of a lady, deserves all the shares that she gets on social media. I just filmed this in Albert Road Southsea, and by the looks of it she makes a load of soup and goes out to hand it to the homeless. My faith in humanity is restored, let’s make her famous. #pompeysouplady.’

Mr Franks, who is from Jersey, said he spotted the woman at 9.30pm and claimed that when he spoke to her, she said she did this ‘almost every night’.

Speaking to The News, Mr Franks added: ‘When I saw what she was doing it blew my mind. You obviously hear about homeless people and how bad it is today.

‘So to see someone doing something like this to help really got to me.

‘When I started speaking to her, she told me that she does this every night apart from Thursday.

‘It was the most selfless act. I gave her £20 but if I had £200 I would have given it to her.’

Mr Frank added that when he was speaking to the woman, she told him she was volunteering with a religious group in the city.

He is now looking to start a fundraising page to help drum-up more cash to fund the woman’s charitable giving.

Councillor Hugh Mason, who represents St Jude ward, was touched by the pensioner’s kindness.

‘I think it is an example of the very best traditions of this country,’ said the Liberal Democrat councillor. ‘This is the very good example of the way British people react to a problem.’

Others have also praised the woman’s actions on social media.

Donna L Kirk said: ‘What a beautiful soul this wonderful lady has.’

Michael Pitt added: ‘What a great lady she is.’