Portsmouth petrol station alcohol licence extended

A PETROL station will sell alcohol 24 hours a day despite concerns it will lead to noise disturbance and anti-social behaviour.

At yesterday’s licensing sub-committee councillors approved a new licence for Portsbridge service station in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, that will also allow it to serve hot food and drinks from 11pm to 5am.

The station changed from a Nisa store and Jet garage to a Morrisons and Esso last month when it was taken over by Rontec Ltd.

On May 17 the new owners changed the station’s opening hours from 6am-11pm to 24 hours a day for which a new licence was not needed. However, alcohol sales were limited to the old hours.

Although Portsmouth City Council received 20 representations from residents against the plans there were no objections from police.

David Baxter, who lives in neighbouring Highbury Way, said: ‘The station is going to get people with noisy exhausts at two or three in the morning arriving to buy alcohol or coffee.’

Robert Botkai, of Rontec Ltd, said: ‘The objections are based on a fear of what may happen. Selling alcohol is no more noisy than selling other goods.’

Chair of the panel, Cllr Ian Lyon, said: ‘People may walk up to buy alcohol there to then go on somewhere else.’

The licence was approved but the station must display the manager’s details and licence holder’s details, along with signs warning customers to keep noise down.