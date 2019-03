Andy, who used a Samsung Galaxy S8, said: I love to teach photography. But one thing that always gets me, is when someone says "I wish I had thousands of pounds to spend on cameras and lenses, to get really good shots like yours". My answer is always the same. It's not about the gear. Often it's about being in the right place, at the right time, using the only camera you have in your pocket, or or bag. And generally, that'll be your phone.’

