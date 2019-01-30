Portsmouth photographer Sheila Mackey shows us her love of Eastney

Portsmouth-born photographer Sheila Mackie’s collection of photos shows how we should really appreciate what we have on our doorstep.

After living in Cornwall for seven years Sheila moved to Eastney and started to take pictures while out for walks.

She said: ‘I just can't resist a good sunrise or sunset and I'm at my happiest capturing the low sun in golden hour.

‘I delight in discovering the wealth of wildlife in and around the harbour, including a few fox families that I've had the pleasure of observing raising their cubs.’

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.