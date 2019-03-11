HUNDREDS of people are being invited to join a 1940s-themed D-Day ball which will be raising cash for a military charity.

Portsmouth Central Poppy Appeal will be staging the evening at the Marriott Hotel, in Southampton Road, Paulsgrove, on Saturday, June 22.

Raising money for the Royal British Legion, the bash will see guests being entertained by live music from a 1940s band before tucking into a three-course meal.

On the menu of the vintage fundraiser is tomato and roasted pepper soup with croutons, marinated chicken breast with carrots, broccoli, roast potatoes and gravy, and then bread and butter pudding to finish. Each person also gets half a bottle of wine.

The night, which is marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, will be rounded off by a raffle and disco.

Ray Rowley, organiser, said: ‘The atmosphere will be brilliant. We have got three girls who are all former redcoats at Butlins, giving us a vintage 1940s performance so it’s going to be great.’

Tickets for the night are £42 per person, with 240 available. The night is from 7.30pm until 1am.

To buy tickets or for more information, call Ray on 07986 249024.