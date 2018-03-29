Portsmouth port ‘in the dark’ 20 months after Brexit vote

NEGOTIATIONS must end with a customs union, Portsmouth’s Labour MP has said.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, said it was the only way to achieve frictionless trade. He said: ‘Currently, the biggest issue for our port is massive uncertainty.

‘Twenty months on from the referendum, we’re still in the dark on post-Brexit trade arrangements.

‘The government is just plain wrong when it says there will be no checks at ports, irrespective of a hard border.’

He added: ‘The only way to ensure frictionless trade is by having a customs union.’