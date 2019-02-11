A CELEBRATION of LBGTQ pride is set to return to the city later this year, it has been confirmed.

The organisers of Portsmouth Pride have revealed that the event will be back for 2019 and that it will take place at Castle Field in Southsea.

Portsmouth Pride will be returning to the city this summer! Picture: DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images

Following the success of last year’s event at the bandstand, it has been able to grow in size due to the overwhelming support from the community.

The organisers have also also announced that Portsmouth Pride will take place on Saturday, June 22.

Marketing officer Matthew Hill said: ‘We are delighted to announce the pride event in 2019, which celebrates the diversity within this great city regardless of age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion and disability and we want to invite as many people from Portsmouth and its surrounding areas down for the parade and main event to enjoy a day of entertainment in the sun on Castle Field’.

This year tickets will be free for all and will include a day of live music, national and local drag queens, burlesque, cabaret and DJs, alongside information stalls from local and national charities and local businesses.