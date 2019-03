The Pelham Arms hosted seven bands for a charity fundraiser, Steve Fest, to raise money for local Steve Marsh, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Acts including The Bootlegs, Reactor 1, and Amy Winehouse tribute Rachel Harding played at the Chichester Road pub.



From left, Toni Ayling, Robert Hunt, Tracy Goldring and Sam Phillips. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Suzie Hammocks (left) and Bee Briggs. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The Estelles. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Live music promoter Steve Marsh. Chris Moorhouse JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more