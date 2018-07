Have your say

A POPULAR Portsmouth pub has closed its doors for a refurbishment.

The Bold Forester, in Albert Road, Southsea, will officially reopen on Tuesday night at 7pm.

The Greene King pub has seen a significant investment from the firm to transform the venue.

Manager Josh Fry said he was excited to welcome people back in to see the changes.

He said: ‘It has been six years since it was last redone.

‘They have changed the whole place, completely redone the interior and the whole garden.’