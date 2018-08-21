Portsmouth residents advised to avoid using their cars over the Bank Holiday weekend

Portsmouth residents are being advised to leave their cars at home this weekend and take advantage of the city’s excellent public transport links.

The city council is encouraging residents to walk and cycle over the Bank Holiday wherever possible.

Southsea Common is hosting Victorious Festival from Friday until Sunday night and there will be numerous full and partial road closures in place throughout the weekend.

The event’s organisers are asking event goers to use public transport and the special services which have been arranged for the event, including a Victorious park and ride.

Starting from Lakeside North Harbour Car Park (PO6 3EN) the park and ride service will operate from midday to midnight on Friday as well as from 9am to midnight over the weekend and costs £5 for adults and £3 for children.

With buses running every eight minutes (every four minutes at peak times), it is the quickest and easiest way to reach the festival.

Gosport Ferry and the Hayling Ferry will also be running special festival services, and for those choosing to cycle a bike park will be available near Entrance C.

The Portsmouth Park & Ride will run extra services for the bank holiday weekend, extending its service to accommodate Victorious.

Festival goers can use the Portsmouth Park & Ride to travel to the Hard Interchange, a 25 minute walk to the festival site, or with a Park & Ride + Hoverbus ticket can alight at Clarence Pier.

The last bus will leave the Hard Interchange at a quarter past midnight.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: ‘We are preparing for a very busy weekend, but are confident we can keep everyone moving.

‘Hosting the Victorious Festival is great for the city.

‘Encouraging people to use public transport or walk or cycle where possible will help keep cars off the road at this busy time, meaning everyone can enjoy all the festivities Portsmouth has to offer over the bank holiday.’

Between 10.30pm and midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights Duisburg Way, Clarence Parade, Avenue de Caen and Palmerston Road will be closed to all traffic while festival goers leave the event.

Clarendon Road will operate a one way system and will be open for buses and taxis only.

Pick up areas are at Exit D by the Rock Gardens, and to the west at Victoria Avenue. Roads will reopen as soon as possible after crowds have dispersed.

Some residential roads surrounding the festival site will be closed to through traffic from 10.30pm to midnight for the three day period. Access will be for residents only.

For more information about the festival, the special Victorious Park and Ride service and other ways to get to and from the event visit www.victoriousfestival.co.uk.

For general information on visiting Portsmouth go to www.visitportsmouth.co.uk and to find out about the Portsmouth Park & Ride and special timetable visit www.parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk