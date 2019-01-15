A FREE bulky waste collection service could be introduced for those on the lowest incomes in Portsmouth.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for environment and community safety, will consider the proposal, which could be introduced from April, at a decision meeting on February .

If it is agreed residents in receipt of council tax support would be able to book a free bulky collection for items up to two cubic metres, which is equivalent to a double bed base and mattress or a three piece suite.

Cllr Ashmore said: ‘I know from listening to residents that some really struggle to get bulky items to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre at Port Solent and many don't have the means to get someone to take it away either.

‘We promised residents that we would review this and I look forward to seeing the proposal.’

It comes after last week The News reported that two neighbouring councils, Fareham and Havant, made the top ten list for highest bulky waste removal charges.

The average cost to collect the first item of bulky waste by councils in England is £11.

However, Fareham Borough Council – which was rated the fifth most-expensive authority – charges £37 for one item, with the costs rising to £82 for half-a-lorry load and £145 for a full lorry.

The figures, revealed by the BBC, also showed Havant, which sits joint 10th, charges £31 per item or £46 for oversized goods.

Samantha Mills, of Paulsgrove, felt the bulky waste charge system needed to be overhauled.

The mother-of-seven, who is a staunch campaigner against fly-tipping,said: ‘I think every council needs to have the same charge because it is unfair depending on where you live how much you should pay.

To get an bulky waste quotation or to book a collection call 023 9284 1105 or email recyclingandrubbish@portsmouthcc.gov.uk