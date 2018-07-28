Portsmouth restaurant bosses told to re-think bin plans

PLANS for a new Southsea restaurant have been put on hold because councillors were concerned about its rubbish bins.

The application for the proposed venue on Osborne Road, was deferred to allow officers more time to gather information on the site's bins, as well as more feedback from Environmental Health.

Several nearby residents have made their objections known about the business that would replace Sloane Watches and Jewellery.

Cllr Steve Pitt said: 'It is really important that it is going to be possible to effectively manage waste on the site.'

He was backed by Cllr Scott Payter-Harris who said: 'I am not satisfied by the information provided. I believe we should push to get more information on the bins. Usually we get mountains of information from Environmental Health. But what we have here seems inadequate.'

Cllr Frank Jonas agreed. 'I don't think there's enough information about the waste collection for the whole building. This is supposed to support a kitchen,' he said.

Cllr Judith Smyth added: 'I have had a number of complaints about waste and rats in the area. I am told there are lots of overflowing bins.'

Cllr Hugh Mason said: 'To make this application acceptable we are suggesting we need to control the recommendations.

'If they are unable to meet these conditions then the restaurant can't run.'