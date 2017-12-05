Portsmouth restaurant named in top food guide for eighth year in a row

STAFF at a family-run Portsmouth restaurant are celebrating after landing a place in a prestigious food guide for the eighth year in a row.

abarbistro, in Old Portsmouth, is the only Portsmouth restaurant to be included in this year’s Good Food Guide.

Picture: Splendid Media Group

Head chef Mark Andrew said it felt ‘fantastic’ to be recognised year after year.

He said: ‘It’s a really, really big deal for us, particularly as we are the only restaurant in Portsmouth to be recognised.

‘On busy days, like Fridays and Saturdays, there are four or five chefs in the kitchen and we work hard to make sure every meal we produce is excellent.

‘We strive hard every day for this so it is very gratifying to be acknowledged in this way.’

Picture: Splendid Media Group

To be included in the guide restaurants must be visited by food experts at least twice, and be recommended based on the quality of food and service.

The restaurant first made it into the guide in 2011 in the ‘Local Gems’ section, made up of recommendations from diners.

Last year it was given a place in the full guide for the first time.

The family business is owned by husband and wife team David and Karen Moore.

Mr Moore, who has run restaurants in Portsmouth for more than 30 years, said: ‘Every plate that leaves the kitchen pass has to be special and prepared to the high standards we set ourselves.

‘These undercover visits from the guide experts confirm that we are consistently achieving our goal.

‘We are always looking to be innovative and original in our culinary approach whilst maintaining our core menu of customer favourites.’

The guide described abarbistro as being ‘perfectly pitched for the Portsmouth scene’ and said it ‘puts on a bright contemporary face’ and is ‘capably run.’