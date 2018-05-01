Portsmouth road will close for 12 months as works to build new Premier Inn progress

A NEW 120-bed Premier Inn hotel situated in the heart of Portsmouth will see one road close for about 13 months.

Old Star Place, from the junction of Wickham Street to Havant Street, Portsea, will be closed from May 14.

Portsmouth City Council said the closure is being put in place in order to facilitate the Premier Inn building works – the new hotel will be located on the land next to the junctions mentioned above, plus Queen Street.

The News reported in 2017 that the derelict site, at The Hard, could be turned into an £8.8m hotel after Premier Inn submitted its plans to the council.

The building works are scheduled to take place for 18 months, but the council said the road closure is expected for 12 months, until April 26, 2019.

Vehicles will be diverted from Wickham Street, to Clock Street, to Havant Street and vice versa.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the south footpath.