Seen at a summer function back in 1962 are members of the Portsmouth Branch of the Royal Engineers Cadet Force band, below.

All are as smart and bright as new pins.

George Edward Clark at his flower stall in Charlotte Street, Portsmouth.

On the far left, standing, is Lawrence Clark, a bugler with the troop. Next to Lawrence is a boy with the surname of Tyler.

Third from the right front row is Mike Paine along with the someone with the surname of Willett.

Please let me know if you can fill in the missing names.

The troop used to practice in the drill hall in Burnaby Road and toured all around the county attending fetes, fairs and county shows throughout the summer months.

They may look like the Beanos Bash Street Kids but they are in fact boys and girls from Petersfield House flats, in Landport in the 1960s. The photo belongs to Lawrence Clark who is in a hat at the front.

Seen at his Charlotte Street stall is George Clark, below, who many might remember when Charlotte Street was the supreme market in the city.

George arrived at the market after serving many years in the army. He went straight into selling flowers, mainly daffodils in the spring.

He used to work Wednesday to Saturday in the market and on other days would sell strawberries to hotels on the Isle of Wight.

Many of you may remember George’s brother Arthur who had the banana stall at the Commercial Road end of the market.

Back in the days when Southsea was a popular holiday spot tourists could have evening trip Portchester. Photo:Barry Cox.

He always wore a silver grey suit and looked completely out of place compared to the normal market boys.

George and his wife had a dozen children. He died at the young age of 56 in the late 1960s.

At first glance you could be forgiven for thinking the picture, below, was the Bash Street Kids from the children’s comic The Beano.

I am sure we can see Plug, Smiffy, Spotty and Toots et al among the crowd.

In real life of course they are children from Petersfield Square, behind Petersfield House, off Crasswell Street, Landport.

To the left poking out his tongue is Lawrence Clark aged about 10 and behind him is his sister Anita.

On the right wearing a school cap is brother Malcolm. If you recognise yourself or any of the others in the photo please let me know.

In the summer evening charabanc trips were arranged by Southdown and other Portsmouth coaching firms.

It must be remembered that not many people had cars and a trip off Portsea Island was a treat indeed.

The boards on view are advertising trips to Portchester via Portsdown Hill. The round trip was a mere 2/6d (12.5p)

It states: ‘We are not cheap and nasty but a fair price and a ride on the new model vehicle.’

I see the driver has managed to get in the photograph and everyone is well dressed for the occasion.