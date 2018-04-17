Portsmouth’s £10m Merlin Park is nearly ready for business - creating hundreds of jobs

WORK is nearly finished at Portsmouth’s £10m Merlin Park development, which is set to create hundreds of jobs and bring a significant economic boost to the region.

Developers, agents and Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones gathered at the site, off Airport Service Road, for a first look at the park – ready for occupation in early July.

From left: Nick Tutton of CBRE, Guy Jackson of Lambert Smith Hampton, Tom Hughes of Canmoor Developments, Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones and Robin Dickens of Lambert Smith Hampton. Picture: Polymedia

The 6.5-acre site features 100,000sq ft of new employment space in seven units for business, industrial and warehouse uses, and will also be the home of Hampshire Constabulary’s new Eastern Police Investigation Centre.

Robin Dickens, director in the industrial property team at Lambert Smith Hampton, a joint agent for the site, said: ‘This is the largest speculative industrial development in Portsmouth in over a decade and is a firm stamp of approval on the strength of the city’s economy.

‘It’s exciting to see such a large brownfield site being brought back into use and delivering this level of jobs and investment for the city.

‘We’ve already got one unit complete for local company Scott Cables, which will be employing about 50 people.’

The site has been regenerated by Canmoor Developments, with commercial property specialist Lambert Smith Hampton and CBRE acting as joint agents.’

Tom Hughes, director at Canmoor Developments, said: ‘This part of Portsmouth has seen a number of high-profile companies move in over the past decade, and Merlin Park will ensure this success story continues.

‘Businesses are attracted to the site’s excellent transport links, with the M27, M3, A3 and Portsmouth Ferry Port in close proximity.

‘This accessibility, combined with such a high-quality development at a prominent location, means we are very excited about the site.’

The scheme is funded by British Airways Pension Fund.

The site used to be home to an old, disused factory.

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones was taken on a tour of the site.

She said: ‘This is a fantastic project – I’m really excited to be here. The seven brand-new, up-to-date industrial units, ranging from B1, B2 and B8 usage, are going to create hundreds of jobs. It’s brilliant for the city of Portsmouth.’