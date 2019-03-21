Portsmouth’s National Lottery winner Leroy is ‘overwhelmed’ by £3.8m Lotto jackpot

A GENEROUS Southsea dad will be giving back to the people who have supported him through tough times in his life – after winning a £3.8m National Lottery jackpot.

Leroy Bagley, 42, has seen his fortunes change forever after winning the Lotto jackpot on Saturday, March 16.

Leroy Bagley (42) from Southsea, won 3.8 million in the National Lottery Lotto Jackpot, on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3111)

Initially, Leroy thought he had won £3,800 – later learning through his stepdad that one lucky winner had won the £3.8m.

He said: ‘I thought I had won £3,800, which wasn’t too shabby.

‘It was an unbelievable feeling. Being able to have a drink with my mum and tell her that she never had to worry about money ever again was magic, and really beats any other grand plan I might have.

‘It genuinely hasn’t sunk in at the moment – it’s so surreal.’

Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-3194)

The Portsmouth dad will no longer be working as a BT engineer, handing his notice in at work yesterday.

But Leroy believes it’s not necessarily about buying a flashy car or a nice house, but supporting those who have helped him in the past.

‘I want to sort out all my close friends and family’ said Leroy.

‘It’s too much for one person so I want to give back to all the people who have helped me out when things were rough.

‘It's nice to know I can be there for them now.’

Leroy says he’s ‘overwhelmed’ by the amount of money, but is looking forward to treating his old work mates to a few beers – and helping his daughter through university.

On the day of winning the lottery, the Southsea dad actually turned down a trip to the pub in order to save money.

He said: ‘I said to the lads that I had to save a few quid – I guess that's changed a bit now.

‘I can’t wait to take all the lads from work out for a beer, but it is surreal to not have to work any more.

‘Whatever my daughter decides to do, she can do it and that’s a great feeling.’