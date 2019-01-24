Portsmouth’s naval base will soon generate ‘free energy’, claims Royal Navy

THE Royal Navy has pledged to use its engineering prowess to help save Portsmouth's environment.

Solar panels, LED lighting and a new fleet of electric vehicles are just some of the ways that the naval base has taken the fight to environmental waste.

But it is the base’s solar panels – which were installed back in 2015 – which have made the biggest difference.

According to the Royal Navy, the £922,000 worth of solar panels had generated 1,064,392 kWh as of March 2018.

It is predicted that they will have paid for themselves within the next decade – and will then be generating free energy for the Portsmouth base.