A SANDWICH shop is offering lunch with a French twist today.

Andre’s Food Bar, which has branches in Osborne Road, Southsea, and Lord Montgomery Way in the city centre, is selling snail paninis to customers today.

The paninis, which have recently been trialled by the owners, was put on the menu today for a one-day event.

Owner Andre Guedeney said there has been a lot of attention drawn to the panini since The News reported on the offering.

He said: ‘It’s been mentioned on Sky News, BBC Radio 2 and appeared in some of the national papers – it's surprising how much interest it has generated.

‘We literally decided last night to put it up on the menu for today.

‘There’s only a limited number of them so people will have to act fast to get their hands on one.’

Inside the panini, customers will find around half a dozen snails, Gruyere cheese and garlic butter mousse.