Portsmouth schoolchildren take to the red carpet at Port Solent for film celebrations – picture gallery
Almost 100 children from schools across the Portsmouth area have taken their first steps into a future in showbusiness – after starring in their very own film productions.
The youngsters have been taking part in a project organised by the UK Film Academy, which gives them the chance to work both in front of and behind the camera on short film productions. Here is our picture gallery from their celebration night at Port Solent – click here to read the full story.