Secondary schools are now measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight subjects - a mark known as Progress 8. Overall Portsmouth scored -0.34 in this measure - compared with a national average of -0.02. St Edmund’s Catholic School was the best-performing secondary school in Portsmouth with a Progress 8 score of 0.55, while Trafalgar School was the worst-performing with -0.75. Note that specisal schools, independent schools and schools which have opened since last summer have been excluded from these results. For a full explanation of what the figures mean click here.
Portsmouth secondary schools’ league table revealed - How does your school score?
Secondary school league tables have been released by the Department For Education this morning - with many Portsmouth schools falling below the national average.
View more