Portsmouth secondary schools’ league table revealed - How does your school score?

Secondary school league tables have been released by the Department For Education this morning - with many Portsmouth schools falling below the national average.

Secondary schools are now measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight subjects - a mark known as Progress 8. Overall Portsmouth scored -0.34 in this measure - compared with a national average of -0.02. St Edmund’s Catholic School was the best-performing secondary school in Portsmouth with a Progress 8 score of 0.55, while Trafalgar School was the worst-performing with -0.75. Note that specisal schools, independent schools and schools which have opened since last summer have been excluded from these results. For a full explanation of what the figures mean click here.

1. St Edmund's Catholic School Progress 8 score: Well above average with 0.55. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 58 per cent

2. The Portsmouth Academy Progress 8 score: Average with 0.18. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 47 per cent

3. Ark Charter Academy Progress 8 score: Average with -0.05. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 47 per cent

4. Admiral Lord Nelson School Progress 8 score: Average with -0.12. Grade 5 or above in English and Maths GCSEs: 46 per cent

