Portsmouth set for city-wide bike share scheme this summer

TRANSPORT options in Portsmouth are set to expand with a new bike-share scheme that will launch this summer.

Portsmouth councillors today approved an 18-month pilot contract with Nextbike who will provide 150 bicycles to the city, with scope for more.

It is hoped the programme will reduce congestion in the city and encourage a more active lifestyle.

Cabinet member for traffic and transportation, Councillor Simon Bosher, said: ‘It will promote healthy living and exercise as well as improve air quality.’

Liberal Democrat Lynne Stagg, who sits on the committee, favoured the scheme.

‘Compared to other cities we are still quite a way behind in terms of cycling,’ she said.

‘Trying to get more and more people out of their cars and onto bikes should be part of our long term plan for the city.’

Calls for a ‘Boris Bike’ system were first made in November last year.

The council discussed options with six different providers before opting for Nextbike.

The firm currently operates bike shares in seven locations across the United Kingdom and more in Europe.

Cllr Bosher said: ‘One of the big attractions of Nextbike is the local employment opportunities they will bring.

‘The servicing and maintenance of their bikes will be done in the city and it will become a totally Portsmouth-based cycle hire scheme.’

Councillors viewed it as a highly cost-effective method of transport with pay-as-you-go and membership options.

Prices for 30 minutes on the bike will range from 25p-50p, with the first 10 or 30 minutes, depending on membership, free.

Cllr Bosher added: ‘There will be the opportunity for everyone to get involved with discounts available for students and pensioners.

‘It is extremely affordable. If you make multiple short trips every day it is likely you might not even pay anything.’

Nextbike will also collect cycling data on behalf of the council.

Chair of the Portsmouth Cycle Forum, Ian Saunders, said this information would be invaluable for the future of people cycling in the city.

He said: ‘The council will be able to see where people are cycling and improve the city’s infrastructure accordingly.

‘Currently there is no way to get this data.’

But he added: ‘Anything that increases the number of cyclists on the roads will make people more aware of them and help improve safety.’