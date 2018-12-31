Portsmouth set for freezing temperatures as 2019 gets underway - but no snow is expected

Have your say

It looks set to be a cold start to 2019 with the Met Office forecasting freezing conditions in the Portsmouth area.

Temperatures could be as low as -1C over the next few days, but with the wind chill factor it could seem even colder.

But despite the cold temperatures, no snow is expected to fall in the first week of 2019.

New Year’s Day looks set to be the warmest day with maximum temperatures of 10C later in the afternoon.

Here is the full weather forecast for this week in Portsmouth:

New Year’s Day – Cloudy, maximum temperature of 10C later in the afternoon

Wednesday January 2 – Cloudy with some sunny spells in the morning and mid-afternoon. Maximum temperature of 6C.

Thursday January 3 – Cloudy with sunny spells in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 5C and could feel several degrees colder by the evening.

Friday January 4 – Cloudy with sunny spells. Minimum temperatures of 0C in the morning, becoming slightly warmer in the afternoon.

Saturday January 5 – Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 6C.

Sunday January 6 – Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 6C.