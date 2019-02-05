Portsmouth shooting: Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder 

THREE men have been arrested after a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg in Portsmouth.

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from London, and a 21-year-old man from Harrow have all been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A police officer guards the scene at Hudson Road, in Somers Town following the shooting. Photo: David George.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We’ve arrested three men in connection with a firearms incident at an address in Hudson Road, Southsea, at around 5.15am on Sunday (February 3), in which a 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

‘The 21-year-old victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

‘If you were in the area around the time of the incident, or if you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have any concerns, please call 101, quoting Operation Lament / 44190040783.

‘Alternatively you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’