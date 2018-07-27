Portsmouth shopping centre offers free table tennis

A PORTSMOUTH shopping centre will be letting people try their hand at table tennis for free – starting tomorrow.

Following on from Wimbledon, Cascades Shopping Centre will be boasting three table tennis tables that the people of Portsmouth can play.

The tables will be set up from tomorrow until Sunday, September 9.

Cascades centre manager Andrew Philip said: 'I’m delighted that we’ve got three tables for shoppers to take advantage of over the summer, and that we’ve teamed up with Table Tennis England to bring them to the centre.

‘We’re always on the lookout for fun and interesting events and activities for shoppers to enjoy when they visit Cascades, so when the opportunity to have the tables here came up, we jumped at the chance.

‘Table tennis is a fantastic way for family and friends to have a bit of fun together whilst they’re shopping. It’s also a great way of keeping active and improving hand-eye coordination.

‘With our kids’ club taking place every Tuesday throughout the long summer break as well as the Ping Pong Parlour, we’ve got plenty to keep the whole family entertained over the long summer holidays.’