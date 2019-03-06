Portsmouth sight loss group will take ‘Below 20/20’ photography exhibition across Hampshire

Have your say

A CITY support network for visually impaired people will run a touring photography exhibition across the county.

Losing my Sight UK will take its Below 20/20 exhibition across Hampshire to showcase the photography skills of its members – in spite of their sight loss.

The Portsmouth group, which recently expanded to Basingstoke, founded its photography club in 2017 – a year after it was established.

A grand opening for the exhibition will take place at 11am on its first day at each venue.

Its schedule is as follows:

- March 11 – 24: Basingstoke Discovery Centre

- April 1 – May 31: Portchester Library

- June 3 – July 1: Portsmouth Central Library

- August 12 – September 16: Gosport Discovery Centre

- October 1 – October 31: Winchester Discovery Centre