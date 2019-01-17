Have your say

A TELEVISION company is looking for eligible bachelors to date in the latest series of a hit reality show.

E4’s popular Celebs Go Dating will return to our screens later this year and Portsmouth men are needed to date the stars.

Included in the cast of the latest series are The Only Way is Essex's Megan McKenna and former Atomic Kitten Kerry Katona.

TV producer Faaye Wheatley announced the Celebs Go Dating are looking for men to take out the stars on social media.

She tweeted: ‘Who WOULDNT want to date the gorgeous Megan McKenna? Drop me a line if you fancy a date with this beauty. Fwheatley@limepictures.com.’

And it couldn’t be more simple to apply - all you have to do is email Fwheatley@limepictures.com or dating@limepictures.com for your chance to be on TV.

What is Celebs Go Dating?

The show basically does exactly what it says on the tin - in it a group of celebrities join a dating agency with the aim of finding love.

Except instead of dating other celebrities they will be meeting ordinary Joe’s and members of the public – which could be you!

In the past the show has featured celebrities from shows like Made in Chelsea, X-Factor and a former member of the Pussycat Dolls.

Who else will be in the series?

As well as Kerry Katona and Megan McKenna – the show will also feature:

- Chelsee Healey – Hollyoaks actress

- David Potts – Reality TV star (Ibiza Weekender)

- Georgia Steel – Reality TV star (Love Island)

- Pete Wicks – Reality TV star (The Only Way Is Essex)

- Sam Thompson – Reality TV star (Made in Chelsea)

- Megan McKenna – Singer and reality TV star (The Only Way Is Essex)

Do you fancy applying or know any mates who should apply?