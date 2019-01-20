Portsmouth singletons invited to new dating night 

FINDING the one in a modern era filled with technology can prove difficult but a self-confessed ‘Love Doctor’ wants to help the people of Portsmouth in their journey for love.

Fix A Date Nights run by Monti, aka Neil-Monticelli Harley-Rüdd, provide the city’s singles a chance to mingle in bars without the pressure of on-to-one dates.

Monti, from Brighton, said: ‘Our Fix A Date nights are in contrast to Speed Dating, because you have the option to bring a friend. In each bar there are no potentially uncomfortable one to one situations, but always a group.

‘This means not only can singles meet organically but also the conversation and ambience is equally relaxed, with no pressure to try to convince people swiftly that they should date you.’

Four groups of overlapping ages will meet in separate bars in Portsmouth Harbour, they then merge into two groups at a new bar and then the entire group of singles meet in one final bar where they will get bought a drink.

If they like each other all they have to do is text Monti their name and the name of the person that they would like a date with and the next day Monti plays Cupid and arranges dates without revealing any phone numbers.

The guru as been teaching about the art of finding love and romance since his teenage years and in 2014 set up his successful RightFlirt brand that has helped over 1,500 singles find a date.

Monti added: ‘RightFlirt.club offers the unique opportunity to meet new people offline, so that you invest less time in trying to find romance online and have more fun with it in person.

‘One night of flirting fun, around an hour in each of the three different bars and lots of new faces for dating face-to-face is how I hope new romances will blossom.’

The Fix A Date Night will be held in bars in Portsmouth Harbour on Friday March 15 and tickets are £15 which includes a drink.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit skiddle.com/whats-on/Portsmouth/Portsmouth-Harbour/Fix-A-Date-night/13438115/