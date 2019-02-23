Portsmouth sisters ‘shaken’ after ‘two men pulled out knives on them’ on Portsdown Hill

TWO sisters from Portsmouth say they have been left ‘shaken’ after two men pulled out knives on them on Portsdown Hill.

Lucy Turner and her sister Helen were taking their dogs on a regular walk on Portsdown Hill last week when the alleged incident happened around 6pm on Wednesday February 13.

Helen Turner and her sister Lucy from Portsmouth

Lucy, a university student in Southampton, said: ‘It was scary and shook me. I never thought something like that would happen round here.’

The 19-year-old told The News: ‘Helen had walked on in front of me and I was listening to music when I walked past these two men. It was sort of semi-dark so the only reason I knew they were there was because they moved.

‘I carried on walking but could feel something was not right and I turned round and they were following me. I took out my headphones and they were shouting at me and then they both pulled out a kitchen knife.

‘I just started to scream for my sister.’

Portsdown Hill

Helen, 23, said: ‘I could hear Lucy shouting and I could see two men start to run towards the road and by the burger van. When I got to her she was so distraught and upset and she told me what had happened.

‘I rang the police straight away to tell them. I would never think something like that would happen round here and it was not that late. There was people walking round the field and nurses walking home from the hospital by the road.’

Lucy added: ‘It has made us really wary.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We received a report on February 13 regarding an incident where two women reported seeing two people with a knife in London Road and Portsdown Hill.

‘Investigations are ongoing.’