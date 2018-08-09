Portsmouth striker hunt set to go distance

Have your say

Pompey’s striker pursuit looks set to go to the wire.

And Conor Chaplin's fate remains entwined in the hunt for new attacking blood.

Conor Chaplin is set to find out his Pompey fate

Kenny Jackett is still keen on bringing in a new forward before today's 5pm transfer window deadline.

But the Blues boss wasn't overly hopeful overnight of being successful in landing a player to strengthen his front line.

That would leave Chaplin remaining at Fratton Park, despite the homegrown talent being keen on a new start after finding playing time hard to come by.

Jackett is still hunting for the turn of pace in attack he feels his current options lack.

The 56-year-old has seen the players he had in his sights move to the Championship.

But he's adamant he will not lower his ambitions and settle for bringing in a new face just to bolster numbers.

Jackett told The News yesterday there had been no change in Chaplin's situation.

Coventry have been pursuing the 21-year-old throughout the summer after making him their top target to succeed Marc McNulty.

Mark Robins has now added two strikers to his squad, however, with Amadou Bakayoko most recently signing from Walsall. That deal follows Jordy Hiwula's move from Huddersfield last week.

It remains to be seen if that puts their chase for Chaplin to bed, or another club makes a late bid for the Blues academy graduate.

Pompey have landed seven signings this summer, with David Wheeler’s loan addition the latest on Tuesday.

– JORDAN CROSS