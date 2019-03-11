Portsmouth stroke victim devastated after £2,000 mobility scooter stolen from outside of home

A STROKE victim has been left housebound after cruel thieves stole his £2,000 mobility scooter.

Devastated Mark Hakin had left the specially-adapted mobility scooter outside hi home in Glasgow Road, in Eastney, when it was stolen.

Kimberley Jane Hakin with her dad Mark Hakin who has had his mobility scooter stolen from outside his home in Glasgow Road, Eastney. He has had a stroke and cannot get out without the scooter.''Picture Ian Hargreaves (100319-6)

The 45-year-old has relied on the scooter since he had a stroke in 2016 leaving the software developer unable to use the left side of his body.

He said: ‘It is really upsetting that this has happened and I have not really left my house in the last week because my children are either working or at college.

‘It has taken my independence away and I already rely on my family but now I am relying much more and it isn’t fair.’

Kimberley Jane, his 26-year-old daughter, said her dad’s freedom has been taken away.

She said: ‘My dad relies on the scooter to keep his independence and for someone to take a disabled man’s scooter is disgusting and I am really angry.

‘It was only left outside for a bit after my dad got home but as he can’t get the scooter in himself and he was waiting until one of us could do it for him.’

Kim added: ‘His scooter cost £2,000 and was specially adapted so he can get on it and all the controls are on one side so he can use it and have that independence.

‘We all work full time so his scooter meant he could go out and go shopping or get a coffee. A thief who took an opportunity has stolen my dad’s freedom.’

Kim has since set up a crowdfunding page to buy her dad a new scooter and give him his freedom back.

She said: ‘So far we have raised £600 which is really amazing and even if we can get £1,500 that would mean we could get something specialised to help my dad.’

Police are investigating the theft on February 26.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘It was taken between 8pm on February 25 and 7am on February 26 from Glasgow Road. It had been parked outside the address overnight.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44190069050.’

To donate visit gofundme.com/for-my-dad039s-freedom