Portsmouth Sudanese community hold solidarity protest against brutal dictator Omar al-Bashir

MORE than 100 people gathered in the Guildhall Square on Saturday (January 19) to show solidarity with protests in Sudan to overthrow the brutal dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Protests across Sudan began in December 2018 over increases in bread prices and have developed into a pro-democracy movement.

Organiser Ihsan Eltom said: ‘The European Union must stop funding the al-Bashir regime and condemn his brutal repression of the Sudanese people.

‘He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity. We call on the UK government to denounce the regime in Sudan.’

Another organiser Maher Deyab added: ‘Members of the the Portsmouth Sudanese community also went to Trafalgar Square today to join protests there. We will keep on protesting till we get justice, peace and freedom for the people of Sudan.’