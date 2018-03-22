Portsmouth taxi driver’s fury at vandalism

Have your say

A TAXI driver has told of his frustration after his car was damaged.

Ali Rahman, 41, had left his Skoda Octavia in York Place, Queen Street, Portsea, overnight.

Ali Rahman is upset after his taxi was vandalised

But when he went to the car today at 10am he found the driver’s window had been smashed.

Nothing was taken as Mr Rahman left nothing in his vehicle after being targeted once before.

He said: ‘This time I didn’t keep anything in the car.

‘Some people think that taxis have got money.

Ali Rahman's taxi outside Portsmouth Central police station

‘I’m not very happy.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180106741.