Portsmouth teenage footballer disciplined after fight breaks out at under-16 Hampshire Cup tie

A FOOTBALL club says it has taken action after a scuffle allegedly broke out at an under-16 game.

According to reports, players and parents from Paulsgrove Youth FC side got into a scuffle with Newport under-16s during their Hampshire Cup clash on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, January 13.

One of Paulsgrove’s players reacted aggressively to being sent off, sparking a confrontation between players and parents that is now being investigated by the Hampshire FA.

According to parents at the game, a Paulsgrove player was sent off for abusing the referee.

He then headed into the stands after hearing jeers from supporters.

A scuffle then broken out, with players and parents both swinging punches.

Lee Layton, Paulsgrove Youth FC’s secretary, says that the incident is being handled internally.

He said: ‘The lad who caused the incident has been dealt with by the manager – it now needs to be dealt with by the FA.

‘We need to sit down and have a chat between ourselves to see where we go from this.’

The game was not called off as a result of the alleged scuffle, with Newport eventually winning the game on penalties.

A spokesman from Hampshire FA said: ‘We are aware of an incident that took place between Newport IOW under-16s and Paulsgrove Youth FC under-16s, and are awaiting the match reports from the three officials.

‘We are unable to make any further comment at this time.’

Paulsgrove Youth Under-16 are second in the Under 16 A Division of the Portsmouth Youth Football League.