Portsmouth theatre releases CCTV footage after ‘upsetting’ break in 

STAFF at a Portsmouth theatre have released CCTV footage of a man after it was broken into this week.

The Groundlings Theatre, on Kent Road, Portsmouth, was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday.

Still image from the CCTV footage released by The Groundlings Theatre

Fortunately nothing was stolen from the non-profit organisation during the break in but some historic windows were damaged during the incident.

In the footage released by the theatre, a man, who is wearing a green coat with his hood pulled up and glasses, can be seen picking up a bag and peers beneath what appears to be a counter.

Richard Stride, artistic director at Groundlings Theatre, said: ‘They didn’t actually manage to steal anything because the security is quite good but they broke some historic windows.

‘The most upsetting part is that people think that they can come in and do that.

Artistic director Richard Stride outside the Groundlings Theatre in Kent Road, Portsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘It will cost us quite a bit of money because they are historic windows.

‘It’s upsetting that they have picked a non-profit organisation that does so much good in the community, that runs so many workshops for disadvantaged children, we go into hundreds of schools and give people opportunities.’

Mr Stride says that the most ‘heart-breaking’ part for him is knowing that other people have been hurt by the break-in.

He explained: ‘It seems to be often charities and non-profit organisations that they seem to target, that’s the sad point of it.

‘We have got 20 to 30 volunteers coming in today and asking why the windows are boarded up and people take it very personally and that’s the bit that’s heart-breaking for me.’

Police confirmed that they are investigating the break-in.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are investigating a burglary which took place at The Groundlings Theatre on Kent Street in Portsmouth.

‘In the early hours of Tuesday morning entry was gained to the theatre and attempts were made to steal from a till inside the building.

‘Nothing has been reported stolen at this time

‘Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190034739.’