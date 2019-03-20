A BUS filled with tonnes of free food including KFC, Pizza Express and Yo Sushi! is coming to Portsmouth.

British food delivery giant Deliveroo is launching The RooBus which will be touring the UK throughout 2019 giving away over 100 tonnes worth of free food.

But before the city’s residents can stuff themselves silly, they will need to climb aboard and take part in food-themed escape room on the upper deck solving puzzles and riddles to reach food freedom.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo said: ‘In 2019 we want to bring food happiness to as many Brits as possible, so our double decker RooBus is going to be handing out tonnes of amazing free food this year and is sure to leave a smile on faces up and down the country.’

The Roobus will be visiting Commerical Road, Portsmouth on Saturday, April 6.