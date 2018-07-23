Portsmouth to London train commuters face eight strike days over next month - here’s all you need to know

Commuters travelling between Portsmouth and London are facing eight days of strikes over the coming month.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will be carrying out industrial action on South Western Railway over rail safety and the axing of guards.

Workers will be walking out on eight separate occasions between Thursday, July 26, and September 1.

The strikes will affect South Western Railway trains between Portsmouth and London Waterloo.

Due to the rail franchise's failure to come forward with proposals that guarantee the guard on their services the union has voted to go on strike.

RMT members will walk out on the following days:

Thursday, July 26 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, July 28 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Tuesday, July 31 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, August 4 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, August 11 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, August 18 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Friday, August 31 at 12.01am until 11.59pm on Saturday, September 1

Mick Cash, the union’s general secretary, said: ‘RMT is making a very simple request of South Western Railway that they take note of what is going on elsewhere in the rail industry and come forward with serious proposals that give a cast iron guarantee of guards on their services and a halt to the rolling out of Driver Only Operation.

‘It is RMT’s firm belief that a deal can be done and an agreement reached like we have with other train operating companies but that requires a responsible and serious attitude from SWR towards this dispute which is all about safe and accessible railways for all underpinned by the guard guarantee we have successfully negotuated in Wales, Scotland and other parts of England.

‘It is the company failure to get serious that has left us with no option other than to put on these eight days of action through into September.

‘RMT remains committed to the principle of genuine and meaningful talks in this dispute.’

The union confirmed that the strikes would go ahead last Friday (July 20).